Condor Capital Management Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

SCHG stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

