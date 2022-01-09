Condor Capital Management Acquires Shares of 203,197 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Village Farms International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $708,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $529.58 million, a P/E ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.