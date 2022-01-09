Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.