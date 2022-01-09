Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

NYSE:RS opened at $166.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

