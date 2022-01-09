Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in CDW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in CDW by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

