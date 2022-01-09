Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 71,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.