Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $372.40 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

