Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 146,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

