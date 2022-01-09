Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,188,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.38 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.