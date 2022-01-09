Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $11.48 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.46% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

PCRX opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

