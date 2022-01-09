Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.19. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several analysts have commented on TS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

