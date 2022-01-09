$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

