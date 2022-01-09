IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Update

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a P/E ratio of 158.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

