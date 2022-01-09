State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.