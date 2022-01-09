Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 95,996 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,340.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,996 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 86,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,021.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

