HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

