JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.66% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000.

Shares of JOFF opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

