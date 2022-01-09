Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 100,158 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,158 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.24% of AGBA Acquisition worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

AGBA opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.06.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.