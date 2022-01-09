Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 24,063 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,063 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFTR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

