Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $739,000 in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000.

RAM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

