Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

