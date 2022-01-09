Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth $282,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMVC opened at $9.83 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

