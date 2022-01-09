Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $101,000 in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,255,000.

SBEA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

