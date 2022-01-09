BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 358 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

