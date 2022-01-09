BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 848 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.