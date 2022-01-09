BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

