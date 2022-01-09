Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $37.09 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

