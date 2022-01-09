Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 632.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 101,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

