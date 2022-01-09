Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. HSBC decreased their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NYSE NIO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.