Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

