Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $573.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

