Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

