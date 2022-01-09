Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.11. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

