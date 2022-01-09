Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$55.00

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

TOU stock opened at C$43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.18. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$17.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

