$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

