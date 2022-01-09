Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $5.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
