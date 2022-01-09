Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $437,885.00 and approximately $1,921.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.