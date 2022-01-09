AntiMatter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $270,205.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

