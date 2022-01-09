SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $346.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00346222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,475,075 coins and its circulating supply is 125,783,686 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.