DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.92 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $276.78 million and $3.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00010500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,559 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,755 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

