Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Corning by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.