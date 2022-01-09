Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 376.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 578.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

