Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

