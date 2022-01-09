Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $30.24

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

