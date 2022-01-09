Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

