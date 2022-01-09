Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

DSAC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

In other news, insider Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

