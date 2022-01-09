J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.55

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and traded as high as $41.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of 188.19 and a beta of -0.19.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 5,000 shares of J.W. Mays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

