Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.97 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

