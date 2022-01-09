TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 681 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of NVR worth $51,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,438.88 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,494.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

