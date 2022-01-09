TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $53,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

